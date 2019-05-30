Giovedì 30 Maggio 2019 | 19:00

Rome
Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

 
Brussels
Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

 
Trento
League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

 
Rome
Salvini rules out September election

Salvini rules out September election

 
The number
The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

 
The provision of accessible be
How technology is boosting hotel accessibility

How technology is boosting hotel accessibility

 
Rome
Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

 
Rome
Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

 
Rome
Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

 
Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

 

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

MateraIl processo
Amianto, 5 morti e 17 ammalati nel Materano: in 5 a giudizio

Amianto, 5 morti e 17 ammalati nel Materano: in 5 a giudizio

 
PhotoNewsIl riconoscimento
Bari, Decaro premia titolare panificio per la focaccia più buona d'Italia

Bari, Decaro premia titolare panificio per la focaccia più buona d'Italia

 
BatVerso l'estate
Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

 
TarantoTrasporti
Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

 
PotenzaIl programma
Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

 
LecceIl caso nel Leccese
Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

 
FoggiaTecnologia
Lucera, studenti inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

Lucera, inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

 

Trento

League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

Similar measure failed to make budget law due to M5S opposition

League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

Trento, May 30 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party is gearing up to present an amnesty on undeclared earnings in a new fiscal package, sources said on Thursday. The measure would enable people to declare up to 100,000 euros in earnings, as longer as it is no more the 30% of the amount previously declared, paying 20% of what is due, according to the sources. A similar measure was not included in the 2019 budget law due to opposition from the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S).

