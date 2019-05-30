League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

Trento, May 30 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party is gearing up to present an amnesty on undeclared earnings in a new fiscal package, sources said on Thursday. The measure would enable people to declare up to 100,000 euros in earnings, as longer as it is no more the 30% of the amount previously declared, paying 20% of what is due, according to the sources. A similar measure was not included in the 2019 budget law due to opposition from the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S).