Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

Rome, May 30 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he was confident the government's reply to a letter from the European Commission about its fiscal policy will avert the opening of an infringement procedure. "This morning I had an hour and a half of talks with the Economy Minister (Giovanni Tria) about the letter, which we will respond to politely with positive numbers that will shelter us from other letters or infringement procedures," the League leader told a press conference at the Senate. The EC letter regards "insufficient progress" made in reducing Italy's public debt. The Commission has asked Rome to reply by Friday. Italy is being asked to take action to fix a deviation of 0.7% of GDP from its structural deficit target, which translates into budget coverage of around 11 billion euros, sources said. Salvini also talked about the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, which he wants to see go ahead, while his coalition partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) want it ditched on cost and environmental grounds. "Our contacts in the EU say that it is possible to have good news on investments, on major works projects, the TAV," he said. "If the EU's stake were to go up to 55%, it is obvious that it would be beneficial to complete a fundamentally important project. "If the reports are confirmed by Brussels, it would mean hundreds of millions of euros more".