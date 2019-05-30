Giovedì 30 Maggio 2019 | 17:30

Rome
Salvini rules out September election

Salvini rules out September election

 
The number
The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

 
The provision of accessible be
How technology is boosting hotel accessibility

How technology is boosting hotel accessibility

 
Rome
Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

 
Rome
Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

 
Rome
Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

 
Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

 
Rome
M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

 

CALCIO MERCATO
CALCIO MERCATO
Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

Matera
Il processo
Amianto, 5 morti e 17 ammalati nel Materano: in 5 a giudizio

Amianto, 5 morti e 17 ammalati nel Materano: in 5 a giudizio

 
Bari
Il riconoscimento
Bari, Decaro premia titolare panificio per la focaccia più buona d'Italia

Bari, Decaro premia titolare panificio per la focaccia più buona d'Italia

 
Bat
Verso l'estate
Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

 
Taranto
Trasporti
Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

 
Potenza
Il programma
Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

 
Lecce
Il caso nel Leccese
Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

 
Brindisi
nel brindisino
Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

 
Foggia
Tecnologia
Lucera, studenti inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

Lucera, studenti inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

 

Don Ciotti a Bari attacca Salvini: «Rosari non si sventolano, si vivono»

Don Ciotti a Bari attacca Salvini: «Rosari non si sventolano, si vivono»

Polignano, ecco il cestino 'mangiaplastica': raccoglie 1,5 kg di rifiuti al giorno

Polignano, ecco il cestino 'mangiaplastica': raccoglie 1,5 kg di rifiuti al giorno

Comune Bari, ecco gli eletti in consiglio: il superpremio aiuta le civiche: boom di donne, fuori Carrieri e lo storico Finocchio

Comune Bari, gli eletti in consiglio: bene le donne, ecco gli esclusi eccellenti E Decaro fa il nome del primo assessore

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Rome

Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

Commission asked for clarification about lack of debt progress

Reply to EC will avert infringement procedure-Salvini

Rome, May 30 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he was confident the government's reply to a letter from the European Commission about its fiscal policy will avert the opening of an infringement procedure. "This morning I had an hour and a half of talks with the Economy Minister (Giovanni Tria) about the letter, which we will respond to politely with positive numbers that will shelter us from other letters or infringement procedures," the League leader told a press conference at the Senate. The EC letter regards "insufficient progress" made in reducing Italy's public debt. The Commission has asked Rome to reply by Friday. Italy is being asked to take action to fix a deviation of 0.7% of GDP from its structural deficit target, which translates into budget coverage of around 11 billion euros, sources said. Salvini also talked about the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, which he wants to see go ahead, while his coalition partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) want it ditched on cost and environmental grounds. "Our contacts in the EU say that it is possible to have good news on investments, on major works projects, the TAV," he said. "If the EU's stake were to go up to 55%, it is obvious that it would be beneficial to complete a fundamentally important project. "If the reports are confirmed by Brussels, it would mean hundreds of millions of euros more".

