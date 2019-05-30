Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

Rome, May 30 - A storm over a corruption probe involving senior Italian magistrate Luca Palamara escalated on Thursday with the news that more people are under investigation, including other prosecutors. Palamara, a former CSM board member and the former head of magistrates union ANM, has called the accusations "defamatory" and denied any wrongdoing. Notification of an investigation to businessman Fabrizio Centofanti said that he was suspected of exchanges of favours, including holidays, involving Palamara and two lawyers, Piero Amara and Giuseppe Calafiore. Rome prosecutor Stefano Rocco Fava and CSM member Luigi Spina are also under investigation, sources said. Rocco Fava is accused of revealing information about investigations into Palamara and of helping him by passing on documents, according to another probe notification, the sources said.