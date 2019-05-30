Giovedì 30 Maggio 2019 | 15:58

Rome
Storm over prosecutor probe escalates

Rome
Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

Rome
Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Rome
M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

Rome
Mafiosi 'feared Gratteri like Falcone'

Rome
Italy should give UN 'tough response Salvini tells Conte

Bergamo
Soccer: Gasperini to stay on at Atalanta

Rome
Govt seeks new start to complete programme says Conte

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
MateraIl processo
Amianto, 5 morti e 17 ammalati nel Materano: in 5 a giudizio

BatVerso l'estate
Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

TarantoTrasporti
Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

BariDoppio appuntamento
World Press Photo, weekend con Gualazzini e il fotoreportage sul lago Ciad, e con Foschini/Bonini e il libro sulla mafia foggiana

PotenzaIl programma
Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

LecceIl caso nel Leccese
Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

FoggiaTecnologia
Lucera, studenti inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

Rome

Fava and CSM member Spina also under investigation

Rome, May 30 - A storm over a corruption probe involving senior Italian magistrate Luca Palamara escalated on Thursday with the news that more people are under investigation, including other prosecutors. Palamara, a former CSM board member and the former head of magistrates union ANM, has called the accusations "defamatory" and denied any wrongdoing. Notification of an investigation to businessman Fabrizio Centofanti said that he was suspected of exchanges of favours, including holidays, involving Palamara and two lawyers, Piero Amara and Giuseppe Calafiore. Rome prosecutor Stefano Rocco Fava and CSM member Luigi Spina are also under investigation, sources said. Rocco Fava is accused of revealing information about investigations into Palamara and of helping him by passing on documents, according to another probe notification, the sources said.

