Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case
30 Maggio 2019
Milan, May 30 - Inter Milan said Thursday that Luciano Spalletti is no longer their coach. The move is not a surprise even though Inter finished fourth in the Serie A season that has just ended to qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive year. But Inter's form under Spalletti was erratic and the club are expected to announce soon that former Chelsea, Italy and Juventus coach Antonio Conte is taking over.
