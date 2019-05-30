Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

Rome, May 30 - Edoardo Rixi said Thursday that he has quit as infrastructure undersecretary after being found guilty a case regarding expense claims by parties in the Ligurian regional assembly between 2010 and 2012. A Genoa court handed Rixi, who at the time was the League's caucus head in the regional assembly, a jail term of three years, five months for misappropriation and making false declarations. It also barred him from holding public office. Rixi, a member of Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party, said he had resigned so to avoid causing problems for the government. "I'm not worried," Rixi said in a statement. "I have always acted for the good of the Italian people. "I am confident I will be acquitted because I have never committed a crime". The League had previously said Rixi should keep his post even if he was convicted. But their alliance partners in the 5-Star Movement had said he should go if found guilty. In Italy convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. "We'll appeal after reading the explanation of the verdict," said Rixi's lawyer Maurizio Barabino. "We are convinced he is innocent".