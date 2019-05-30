Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

Rome, May 30 - Maurizio Sarri is contemplating his future after leading Chelsea to the Europa League title with a 4-1 win in Wednesday's final against London rivals Arsenal. The Italian coach may leave Chelsea despite the triumph, as there have been plenty of downs and well as ups over the last season, and he has been linked to the vacant job at Serie A champions Juventus. "I have to speak to my club," Sarri said after Wednesday's match. "The season finished one hour ago so tomorrow I will speak to the club, like every club at the end of the season. "We need to know what the club can do for me, what I can do better for the club. "In a couple of days we will decide, but I have a contract so at the moment we are talking about nothing. "I am lucky because I am at Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the best championship in the world. "At the moment I am happy, but of course I want to know if the club is happy and if we can improve. "I think I deserve to stay but it's only my opinion".