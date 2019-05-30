Giovedì 30 Maggio 2019 | 14:26

Rome
Rixi quits govt after conviction in expenses case

Italian Navy ship rescues migrants on struggling dinghy

Rome
Soccer: Juve-linked Sarri contemplates future after EL win

Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Milan
Soccer: Inter sack Spalletti

Rome
M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

Rome
Mafiosi 'feared Gratteri like Falcone'

Rome
Italy should give UN 'tough response Salvini tells Conte

Bergamo
Soccer: Gasperini to stay on at Atalanta

Rome
Govt seeks new start to complete programme says Conte

Rome
Youtuber St3pny suspected of evading 1 mn in taxes

Perinetti: "Bari in mani sicureun progetto da grandi ambizioni"

BatVerso l'estate
Trani, apre Pescaria: a due passi dal mare, con pesce sostenibile e attenzione al plastic-free

TarantoTrasporti
Aeroporto Grottaglie verso i voli suborbitali, Dell'Orco: «Pronti a turismo nello spazio»

BariDoppio appuntamento
World Press Photo, weekend con Gualazzini e il fotoreportage sul lago Ciad, e con Foschini/Bonini e il libro sulla mafia foggiana

PotenzaIl programma
Basilicata, il cambiamento secondo Vito Bardi

LecceIl caso nel Leccese
Novoli, trovata morta nel letto: riaperto caso, indagato marito

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

FoggiaTecnologia
Lucera, studenti inventano bicchiere che rileva droga nei cocktail

MateraCapitale della cultura europea
Matera 2019, con «passaporto» bus gratis fino al 2020

Rome

M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

Deputy premier expected to win vote of confidence

Rome, May 30 - Members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) were voting on Thursday on whether to back the leadership of Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio. Di Maio has taken flak after the M5S's disappointing showing at the European elections last week, when they got around 17% of the vote, approximately half that of their government coalition partners, the League. "All the best for the vote everyone," Di Maio said as the online ballot got underway at 10am. M5S members can vote until 8pm. Di Maio has won the backing of many M5S bigwigs, including founder Beppe Grillo, and some called for it to be scrapped, saying it was not necessary.

