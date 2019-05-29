Mafiosi 'feared Gratteri like Falcone'

Rome, May 29 - Catanzaro anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri was compared with assassinated magistrate Giovanni Falcone by an alleged boss of a crime organization and his supporters. This emerged during an investigation into the San Leonardo di Cutro clan, dismantled through Operation Malapianta. The members of the group were afraid of the investigating magistrates of Catanzaro and statements by detainees now collaborating with the police, whose choice to do so they called "shameful". Some 35 people were arrested in the operation, conducted by the Finance Police (GdF).