Italy should give UN 'tough response Salvini tells Conte

Rome, May 29 - Deputy Premier Interior Minister Matteo Salvini addressed a letter Wednesday to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi to call for a "tough stance by the Italian government" after criticism of his proposed new security decree made by six UN Rapporteurs. Salvini called the observations by the UN officials "inappropriate pitch invasions in a pre-election period", especially as they concern a draft of the decree that has not yet been discussed by the Cabinet. The criticism was published in the run-up to last week's European elections. He also asked about the Italian contribution to the UN budget.