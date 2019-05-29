Soccer: Gasperini to stay on at Atalanta
Bergamo
29 Maggio 2019
Bergamo, May 29 - Atalanta said Wednesday that they have extended coach Gian Piero Gasperini's contract until 2022 with an option for an extra year on top of that. Gasperini had been linked to other top teams, including AS Roma, after leading the Bergamo side to a third-place finish in Serie A and qualification for the Champions League for the first time. Atalanta were also runners-up in the Italian Cup in the season that has just ended. The annual salary of Gasperini, who has been with Atalanta since 2016, has been raised from 1.5 to 2.2 million euros.
