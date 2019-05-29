Govt seeks new start to complete programme says Conte

Rome, May 29 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government is aiming to start afresh with renewed impetus after meeting his two deputies, League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio, following last week's European elections. "The government of change still has to complete a large part of its programme," Conte said in a statement. "I have prepared an agenda packed with measures to implement that will keep us working for the rest of the parliamentary term. "I asked both deputy premiers to accelerate the discussions and assessments being conducted in both parties in order to be able to start over in the next few days with clarity of intent and determination to get results".