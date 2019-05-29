Youtuber St3pny suspected of evading 1 mn in taxes

Soccer: Gasperini to stay on at Atalanta
Rome
29 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 29 - Top Italian Youtuber Stefano Lepri, known as St3pny, is suspected of committed tax evasion totalling some one million euros over five years, sources said on Wednesday. The Italian Financial Police (GdF) suspect that the 23-year-old Tuscan native managed to trick the tax service using ad hoc ad agency contracts that were not appropriate for his profession. The case is the first of its kind in Italy but many other Youtubers are being monitored by the GdF, the sources said.
