I'm in sync with Conte says Salvini

(see related political stories) Rome, May 29 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini told a meeting of lawmakers for his League party that he is in agreement with Premier Giuseppe Conte on how the government should move forward. But he said a snap election was a possibility if there is more friendly fire from the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "There is a full agreement with Conte about the many things to do," Interior Minister Salvini, who met Conte for talks on Wednesday, told the League lawmakers, sources said. "But I told him we have to do things soon and well. "We have to keep going as we did in previous months, considering the last month of rows and insults (ahead of the European elections) closed. "Naturally, if the insults continue there aren't any other majorities (in parliament), there would have to be a new vote".