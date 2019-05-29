Mercoledì 29 Maggio 2019 | 18:19

Soccer: Gasperini to stay on at Atalanta

Govt seeks new start to complete programme says Conte

Youtuber St3pny suspected of evading 1 mn in taxes

I'm in sync with Conte says Salvini

Stepfather of toddler killed tries to commit suicide

Commission raps Italy for insufficient debt progress

Debt uncertainty could hold back growth - Audit Court

Arms-possession decree shakes up security sector

League close to deal with Farage - Zanni

Top magistrate Palamara denies corruption accusations

ECB says rising spread shows rules need respecting

Perinetti: "Bari in mani sicureun progetto da grandi ambizioni"

Gioco d'azzardo, sit in davanti la Regione Puglia per modificare la legge

Assenteismo Asl Foggia: chiusi 130 procedimenti disciplinari

Oncologa di Barletta vince per 3 anni di fila il 'Merit Award’ per lotta contro tumori

Matera 2019, con «passaporto» bus gratis fino al 2020

Salento, scontro tra due auto: muore una donna di 66 anni

Ballottaggio a Potenza, Tramutoli: «Nessun apparentamento»

Taranto, stalking ed estorsione a ex convivente: arrestato

Oria, fucilate nella notte contro una casa: ma è la famiglia sbagliata

Rome

I'm in sync with Conte says Salvini

Minister tells League MPs more M5S insults wd lead to election

I'm in sync with Conte says Salvini

(see related political stories) Rome, May 29 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini told a meeting of lawmakers for his League party that he is in agreement with Premier Giuseppe Conte on how the government should move forward. But he said a snap election was a possibility if there is more friendly fire from the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "There is a full agreement with Conte about the many things to do," Interior Minister Salvini, who met Conte for talks on Wednesday, told the League lawmakers, sources said. "But I told him we have to do things soon and well. "We have to keep going as we did in previous months, considering the last month of rows and insults (ahead of the European elections) closed. "Naturally, if the insults continue there aren't any other majorities (in parliament), there would have to be a new vote".

