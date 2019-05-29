Stepfather of toddler killed tries to commit suicide

Rome, May 29 - A 23-year-old arrested recently on charges of manslaughter with several aggravating circumstances over the death of his companion's 20-month-old child tried to commit suicide in his prison cell. The man, Nicholas Musi, stands accused of killing the toddler, named Leonardo. On the night between Monday and Tuesday, Musi tried to hang himself using a sheet from the bars of the cell, reported the penitentiary police union on Wednesday. The guards intervened and rescued him.