Commission raps Italy for insufficient debt progress

Rome, May 29 - The European Commission has sent a letter to the Italian government asking for clarification over the insufficient progress made in reducing the public debt, sources said Wednesday. The Commission has asked Rome to reply by Friday in a letter to Economy Minister Giovanni Tria signed Commissioners Pierre Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis, the sources said. Italy is asked to take action to fix a deviation of 0.7% of GDP from its structural deficit target, which translates into budget coverage of around 11 billion euros, the sources said.