Mercoledì 29 Maggio 2019 | 16:44

Rome
Stepfather of toddler killed tries to commit suicide

Rome
Commission raps Italy for insufficient debt progress

Rome
Debt uncertainty could hold back growth - Audit Court

The decree reforming the rules
Arms-possession decree shakes up security sector

Brussels
League close to deal with Farage - Zanni

Rome
Top magistrate Palamara denies corruption accusations

Rome
ECB says rising spread shows rules need respecting

Rome
Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

Vatican City
Humanity repeating mistakes with new walls says pope (2)

Rome
Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Brussels
Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Perinetti: "Bari in mani sicureun progetto da grandi ambizioni"

BatSanità
Oncologa di Barletta vince per 3 anni di fila il 'Merit Award’ per lotta contro tumori

BariL'appello social
Monopoli, le rubano il pc con le foto della figlia morta: «Vi prego ridatemele»

MateraCapitale della cultura europea
Matera 2019, con «passaporto» bus gratis fino al 2020

HomeIncidente stradale
Salento, scontro tra due auto: muore una donna di 66 anni

PotenzaElezioni
Ballottaggio a Potenza, Tramutoli: «Nessun apparentamento»

FoggiaL'inseguimento
Torremaggiore, non si fermano all'alt e speronano cc: auto finisce contro palo

TarantoViolenza in famiglia
Taranto, stalking ed estorsione a ex convivente: arrestato

BrindisiAttimi di terrore
Oria, fucilate nella notte contro una casa: ma è la famiglia sbagliata

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 4mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Comune Bari, ecco gli eletti in consiglio: il superpremio aiuta le civiche: boom di donne, fuori Carrieri e lo storico Finocchio

Don Ciotti a Bari attacca Salvini: «Rosari non si sventolano, si vivono»

Bari, i due cugini candidati primi nella stessa lista e con gli stessi voti

Bari, Decaro fa il pieno anche nei Municipi: a lui 5 su 5

Rome

Debt uncertainty could hold back growth - Audit Court

Any savings should be used to reduce debt says State Auditor

Rome, May 29 - Italy's Audit Court said Wednesday that reducing the country's big public debt is essential for financial stability, adding that, if uncertainty about the chances of embarking on a path to bring it down remain, there is a risk that growth prospects will be affected. The State Auditor recommended that if the government spends less than it had forecast to finance the 'citizenship wage' basic income, it should use the savings to bring down the debt.

