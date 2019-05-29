Debt uncertainty could hold back growth - Audit Court

Stepfather of toddler killed tries to commit suicide
Rome
29 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 29 - Italy's Audit Court said Wednesday that reducing the country's big public debt is essential for financial stability, adding that, if uncertainty about the chances of embarking on a path to bring it down remain, there is a risk that growth prospects will be affected. The State Auditor recommended that if the government spends less than it had forecast to finance the 'citizenship wage' basic income, it should use the savings to bring down the debt.
