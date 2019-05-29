Top magistrate Palamara denies corruption accusations

Rome, May 29 - Senior Italian magistrate Luca Palamara on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing after several newspapers reported he is under investigation in Perugia for alleged corruption. The case reportedly regards the appointment of the new chief prosecutor of Rome, which is before the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Palamara, a former CSM board member and the former head of magistrates union ANM, called the accusations "defamatory" and said he had asked to be questioned by Perugia prosecutors. "I would never, I stress never, barter with my job, my profession for anything and I am too respectful of the CSM's prerogatives to interfere in its decisions, in particular the selection of the Rome prosecutor and the members of his or here team," he said.