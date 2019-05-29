League close to deal with Farage - Zanni

Brussels, May 29 - League MEP Marco Zanni said Wednesday that the Italian rightwing party is close to reaching an agreement with Nigel Farage's Brexit party for an alliance at the European level. Zanni said that a meeting with Farage "went very well" adding that "we'll see if we can wrap things up with him next week". "We have got to a good stage (in talks). We are convinced we can wrap things up," he continued. "It's obvious that he has to say that he has more than one option... (but) it's a good agreement. "It's beneficial to all of us to be together. I am confident that we can wrap things up next week, aside from what is said in public".