ECB says rising spread shows rules need respecting

Rome, May 29 - European Central Bank Vice President Luis De Guindos said Wednesday that the recent rises in Italy's bond spread showed the need to respect the EU's budget rules. De Guindos noted that when there is tension between Rome and Brussels "the spreads increase". He also said that Italy's big problem is low growth. The European Commission is expected to sent the Italian government a letter calling for clarification about its public debt this week. This could reportedly lead to an infringement procedure and a penalty of over three billion euros unless corrections are made. Therefore, Italy could be asked to pass an additional corrective budget to fix a deviation of 0.7% of GDP from its deficit target, which translates into budget coverage of around 11 billion euros. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, whose League party triumphed in last week's European elections, has said the EU's budget rules are obsolete and need changing.