Mercoledì 29 Maggio 2019 | 13:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
ECB says rising spread shows rules need respecting

ECB says rising spread shows rules need respecting

 
Rome
Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

 
Vatican City
Humanity repeating mistakes with new walls says pope (2)

Humanity repeating mistakes with new walls says pope (2)

 
Rome
Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

 
Brussels
Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

 
Rome
>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

 
Rome
Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

 
Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

 
Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

 
Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

 
Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, Zedadka osservato specialepiace il centrocampista del Napoli

Bari, Zedadka osservato speciale
piace il centrocampista del Napoli

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'inseguimento
Torremaggiore, non si fermano all'alt e speronano cc: auto finisce contro palo

Torremaggiore, non si fermano all'alt e speronano cc: auto finisce contro palo

 
PotenzaMaltempo
A Potenza fa troppo freddo: termosifoni accesi fino al 10 giugno

A Potenza fa troppo freddo: termosifoni accesi fino al 10 giugno

 
BariLotta alla droga
Coltiva marijuana in casa, denunciato 30enne a Mola di Bari

Coltiva marijuana in casa, denunciato 30enne a Mola di Bari

 
TarantoViolenza in famiglia
Taranto, stalking ed estorsione a ex convivente: arrestato

Taranto, stalking ed estorsione a ex convivente: arrestato

 
MateraIl caso
Ferrosud a Matera, al ministero per fare il punto

Ferrosud a Matera, al ministero per fare il punto

 
LecceIl caso
Maglie, deridono disabile con video in chat: indagati 2 vigili urbani

Maglie, deridono disabile con video in chat: indagati 2 vigili urbani

 
BrindisiAttimi di terrore
Oria, fucilate nella notte contro una casa: ma è la famiglia sbagliata

Oria, fucilate contro casa: ma è della famiglia sbagliata

 
BatLe segnalazioni
Disabili nella Bat tra barriere e ostacoli: colpa delle città trappola

Disabili nella Bat tra barriere e ostacoli: colpa delle città trappola

 

i più letti

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 4mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 6mila voti di Maurodinoia al tramonto di alcuni big

Comune Bari, ecco gli eletti in consiglio: il superpremio aiuta le civiche: boom di donne, fuori Carrieri e lo storico Finocchio

Comune Bari, gli eletti in consiglio: bene le donne, ecco gli esclusi eccellenti E Decaro fa il nome del primo assessore

Don Ciotti a Bari attacca Salvini: «Rosari non si sventolano, si vivono»

Don Ciotti a Bari attacca Salvini: «Rosari non si sventolano, si vivono»

Bari, i due cugini candidati primi nella stessa lista e con gli stessi voti

Bari, i due cugini candidati, primi nella stessa lista e con gli stessi voti

Bari, Decaro fa il pieno anche nei Municipi: a lui 5 su 5

Bari, Decaro fa il pieno anche nei Municipi: a lui 5 presidenti su 5

Rome

Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

Deputy premier under pressure after European elections

Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

Rome, May 29 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he was calling for a vote on his leadership of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Di Maio is under pressure after the M5S's disappointing showing at the European elections last week, when they got around 17% of the vote, approximately half that of their government coalition partners, the League. "I have never run away from my duties and if something needs changing in the Movement we will do it," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, wrote on the M5S's blog. "I call for a vote of members on (the M5S IT system) Rousseau on my role as political leader because it is right that you are the ones who express an opinion. "(You are) the only who I must answer to".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati