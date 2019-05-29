Di Maio calls M5S vote on his leadership

Rome, May 29 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he was calling for a vote on his leadership of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Di Maio is under pressure after the M5S's disappointing showing at the European elections last week, when they got around 17% of the vote, approximately half that of their government coalition partners, the League. "I have never run away from my duties and if something needs changing in the Movement we will do it," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, wrote on the M5S's blog. "I call for a vote of members on (the M5S IT system) Rousseau on my role as political leader because it is right that you are the ones who express an opinion. "(You are) the only who I must answer to".