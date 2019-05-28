Mercoledì 29 Maggio 2019 | 10:12

Rome

Spread up, Milan bourse down

Italy expected to get letter from EC on its debt this week

Spread up, Milan bourse down

Rome, May 28 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund was up again in early trading on Tuesday, while the Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was down over 1%. There has been some tension after last week's European elections, which saw Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League triumph in Italy, and reports that Rome is set to get a letter from the European Commission over its public debt. This could reportedly lead to an infringement procedure and a penalty of around 3.5 billion euros. The spread, an important gauge of investor confidence and measure of Italy's borrowing costs, climbed close to the 290-basis-points mark at one stage before dropping back to around 287. The spread closed on 282 points on Monday and stood at 267 on Friday.

