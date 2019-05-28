Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Rome, May 28 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industry confederation Confindustria, called on Italy's politicians to stop rowing on Tuesday. In particular he called on the ruling coalition parties, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), to settle their differences and set their priorities for the country's future. "I don't see a country in decline but I do see an Italy that must react," Boccia said at a sustainable development festival. "I mentally and culturally reject the idea of decline. "Rows are never positive, especially at the institutional level with two parties that have the responsibility of governing the country".