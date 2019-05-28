Martedì 28 Maggio 2019 | 18:30

Rome
Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Brussels
Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Rome
>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

Rome
Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

Rome
Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

Brussels

Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Former Italian premier takes part in EPP meeting

Brussels, May 28 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini was wrong to take a confrontational approach to the European Commission. The ex-premier was commenting after Interior Minister and League leader Salvini reacted angrily to the prospect of the Commission sending Italy a letter calling for clarification over its public debt. "The letter is an automatic thing. No decision has been made," Berlusconi said following a meeting of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) after he was elected to the new EU parliament. "It's a rule of life. If you are dealing with someone and want to get them to agree to your proposals, you have to create an atmosphere of cordiality and respect. "Banging your fist on the table, raising your voice or even saying, as has happened in the past, that you have to speak to (Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker before 10 o'clock because after he's drunk is the worst way to get agreements that are favourable to us".

