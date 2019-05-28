Martedì 28 Maggio 2019 | 18:32

Rome
Stop rowing industrialists tell political class

Brussels
Salvini wrong to bang fists on table at EU -Berlusconi

Rome
>>>ANSA/ 'Apollo soundtrack' stars in Matera

Rome
Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

Rome
Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

Bari, Cacioli e Pozzebon salutanoIl club punta su giocatori più giovani

TarantoL'aggressione
Taranto, rapina nei bagni della stazione un anziano con un coltello: arrestato

BariLa proposta
Bari, nel cantiere di Japigia Decaro al suo assessore: resta con me

FoggiaA San Giovanni Rotondo
Sla, pronta la fase 2: trapianti sicuri con le cellule staminali

MateraCriminalità
Montescaglioso, freddato un 52enne: cadavere recuperato dai Vvf

PotenzaI risultati delle comunali
Potenza, si va al ballottaggio: sfida fra Tramutoli e Guarente. Gli scenari

BrindisiUn ginecologo
Brindisi, si esercitava su fette di bovino in sala operatoria: denunciato medico

LecceIl neo sindaco
Salvemini vince al primo turno: è festa a Lecce

BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

Rome

Salvini presents League flat-tax proposal costing 30 bn

Minister says plan would benefit families on up to €50,000

Rome, May 28 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that his League party is proposing a flat tax that would require 30 billion euros of budget coverage. "Thirty billion euros, this is the proposal studied by the League's economist, documented cent by cent, that we are ready to take to the cabinet and parliament," Salvini said on Facebook. He said the proposal would bring down taxes for companies and families earning up to 50,000 euros a year. Boosted by the League's victory in the European elections, Salvini is pressing hard for Premier Giuseppe Conte's party to accelerate with a pledge to bring in a two-tier flax tax and to approve a new decree of security measures. The League's Senate whip Massimiliano Romeo, meanwhile, said Tuesday that Transport Undersecretary Edoardo Rixi would not be ousted even if he is convicted in a case regarding expenses by parties in the Ligurian regional assembly. Conte recently sacked another undersecretary and League member who is under investigation in a corruption probe, Armando Siri, following intense pressure from the other partner in the coalition government, the 5-Star Movement (M5S).

