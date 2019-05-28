Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes
Rome
28 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 28 - The Senate's public works and environment committees on Tuesday approved a measure for the mandatory installation of video surveillance cameras at nursery schools and care homes for the elderly and the disabled. The measure was presented as an amendment to the government's 'unblock work sites' decree designed to get public works projects moving. The amendment was signed by the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) of the ruling coalition and the opposition Democratic Party and Forza Italia. The move follows a string of cases of mistreatment at nurseries and rest homes.
