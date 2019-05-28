Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Venice, May 28 - A 42-year-old Spanish anarchist has been held over a bomb attack on a branch of Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party in Treviso last August, sources said on Tuesday. The suspect, Juan Antonio Sorroche Fernandez, was a fugitive as other arrest warrants were out for him. One explosive went off during the night while bomb disposal experts subjected another device to a controlled explosion. Sorroche Fernandez's DNA was found on an explosive, source said. No one was injured in the attack.