Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

 
Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

 
Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

 
Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

 
Rome
Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

 
Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

 
Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

 
Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

 
Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

 
Rome
Spread up, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
Centre right's Cirio wins in Piedmont

 

Bari, tre innesti top per il super attacco
Esterni, i nomi sono Insigne e Ciciretti

 

TarantoInquinamento
Ex Ilva, ministro Costa apre riesame Aia: nuova pagina per Taranto

 
MateraCriminalità
Montescaglioso, freddato un 52enne: cadavere recuperato dai Vvf

 
BariL'inchiesta
Bari, muore bimbo tedesco di due anni per febbre alta: disposta autopsia

 
FoggiaAmministrative
Comunali, a Foggia spareggio il 9 giugno tra Landella e Cavaliere

 
PotenzaI risultati delle comunali
Potenza, si va al ballottaggio: sfida fra Tramutoli e Guarente. Gli scenari

 
BrindisiUn ginecologo
Brindisi, si esercitava su pezzi di bovino in sala operatoria: denunciato medico

 
LecceIl neo sindaco
Salvemini vince al primo turno: è festa a Lecce

 
BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

 

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Europee, in Puglia M5S primo partito al 26%, Lega avanza al 25%. Basilicata, pentastellati al 29,6%. Tutti i dati

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi eletti. Fuori la Gentile (Pd) e Matera (FI)

Riflettori puntati sui capoluoghia Bari sei candidati sindacoSfide a Foggia, Lecce e Potenza

Bari, per Decaro vittoria bis: 66%. Il Video
Lecce, Salvemini vince al primo turno VD
Comunali, eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 4mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 6mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Amministrative 2019, ecco l'esito degli scrutini in Puglia

Comunali, dalla Capitanata al Salento: ecco i nomi dei sindaci eletti

Rome

Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Italian doctors set to start second stage of treatment trials

Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Rome, May 28 - Tests by Italian doctors in which human neural stem cells were injected into sufferers of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) show the procedure is safe and effective, according to a paper published in the Stem Cells Translational Medicine journal. As a result the team can move to the second stage of trials on the procedure. The first stage of tests was conducted between 2012 and 2015 by Angelo Vescovi and Letizia Mazzini at the hospitals and clinics in Novara, Terni, Padua and San Giovanni Rotondo. The paper said that human neural stem cell (hNSC) lines were injected into gray matter tracts of the lumbar or cervical spinal cord of 18 patients. For up to 60 months after surgery, none of the patients manifested severe adverse effects or increased disease progression because of the treatment, it said. Eleven of the patients died, and two underwent tracheotomy "as a result of the natural history of the disease". "Our results show that transplantation of hNSC is a safe procedure that causes no major deleterious effects over the short or long term," the paper said. "Given the potential therapeutic effects of the hNSCs, our observations support undertaking future phase II clinical studies in which increased cell dosages are studied in larger cohorts of patients".

