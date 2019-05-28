Martedì 28 Maggio 2019 | 15:50

Rome
Venice
Rome
Bologna
Rome
Rome
Milan
Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome

Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

EU should focus on jobs, not the world of finance says minister

Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Rome, May 28 - Boosted by his League party's triumph in the EU elections, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the European Commission on Tuesday not to send Italy reprimands about its public finances. The Commission is expected to send Rome a letter this week over Italy's public debt last year. This could reportedly lead to an infringement procedure and a penalty of around 3.5 billion euros. "I hope no one in Europe sends little letters," Salvini told Rtl 102.5 radio. "We'll see if the little letter arrives and they fine us for debts of the past, asking for three billion euros. "Does it seem like the right time for someone in Brussels to ask us to pay a three-billion-euro fine and raise taxes by 20 billion euros in September with youth unemployment over 50% in some regions and us needing to hire doctors and nurses urgently? "I'll use all my energy to change these old, obsolete rules. "Sunday's vote shows there is no confidence in a Europe based on cuts. "If they want, the leaders can now get around a table and put jobs, the unemployment rate and the real economy at the centre, rather the bond spread and the world of finance".

