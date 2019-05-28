Martedì 28 Maggio 2019 | 15:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

Video cameras to be mandatory for nurseries, care homes

 
Venice
Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

Spanish anarchist held over Treviso bombs

 
Rome
One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

One-year-old dies in Rome nursery

 
Bologna
Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

Ex rightwing militant probed over Bologna bombing

 
Rome
Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

Neural-stem-cell injection for ALS patients safe - paper

 
Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

 
Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

 
Milan
Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

Soccer: Gattuso, Leonardo set to leave Milan - sources

 
Rome
Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

Don't sent us letters, Salvini tells Commission

 
Rome
Spread up, Milan bourse down

Spread up, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
Centre right's Cirio wins in Piedmont

Centre right's Cirio wins in Piedmont

 

Il Biancorosso

IL FUTURO
Bari, tre innesti top per il super attaccoEsterni, i nomi sono Insigne e Ciciretti

Bari, tre innesti top per il super attacco
Esterni, i nomi sono Insigne e Ciciretti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoInquinamento
Ex Ilva, ministro Costa apre riesame Aia: nuova pagina per Taranto

Ex Ilva, ministro Costa apre riesame Aia: nuova pagina per Taranto

 
MateraCriminalità
Montescaglioso, freddato un 52enne: cadavere recuperato dai Vvf

Montescaglioso, freddato un 52enne: cadavere recuperato dai Vvf

 
BariL'inchiesta
Bari, muore bimbo tedesco di due anni per febbre alta: disposta autopsia

Bari, muore bimbo tedesco di due anni per febbre alta: disposta autopsia

 
FoggiaAmministrative
Comunali, a Foggia spareggio il 9 giugno tra Landella e Cavaliere

Comunali, a Foggia spareggio il 9 giugno tra Landella e Cavaliere

 
PotenzaI risultati delle comunali
Potenza, si va al ballottaggio: sfida fra Tramutoli e Guarente. Gli scenari

Potenza, si va al ballottaggio: sfida fra Tramutoli e Guarente. Gli scenari

 
BrindisiUn ginecologo
Brindisi, si esercitava su fette di bovino in sala operatoria: denunciato medico

Brindisi, si esercitava su pezzi di bovino in sala operatoria: denunciato medico

 
LecceIl neo sindaco
Salvemini vince al primo turno: è festa a Lecce

Salvemini vince al primo turno: è festa a Lecce

 
BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

 

i più letti

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Europee, in Puglia M5S primo partito al 26%, Lega avanza al 25%. Basilicata, pentastellati al 29,6%. Tutti i dati

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi eletti. Fuori la Gentile (Pd) e Matera (FI)

Riflettori puntati sui capoluoghia Bari sei candidati sindacoSfide a Foggia, Lecce e Potenza

Bari, per Decaro vittoria bis: 66%. Il Video
Lecce, Salvemini vince al primo turno VD
Comunali, eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 4mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Bari, gioie e dolori delle urne: dai 6mila voti di Mauridonoia al tramonto dei big

Amministrative 2019, ecco l'esito degli scrutini in Puglia

Comunali, dalla Capitanata al Salento: ecco i nomi dei sindaci eletti

Rome

Spread up, Milan bourse down

Italy expected to get letter from EC on its debt this week

Spread up, Milan bourse down

Rome, May 28 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund was up again in early trading on Tuesday, while the Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was down over 1%. There has been some tension after last week's European elections, which saw Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League triumph in Italy, and reports that Rome is set to get a letter from the European Commission over its public debt. This could reportedly lead to an infringement procedure and a penalty of around 3.5 billion euros. The spread, an important gauge of investor confidence and measure of Italy's borrowing costs, climbed close to the 290-basis-points mark at one stage before dropping back to around 287. The spread closed on 282 points on Monday and stood at 267 on Friday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati