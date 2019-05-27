M5S got a lesson in EU elections admits Di Maio

(see related) Rome, May 27 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio admitted on Monday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) got a lesson in the European elections after winning just over 17% of the vote in Italy. "I thank the 4.5 million people who voted for the M5S and I thank those who did not vote for us because we learn from their behaviour and we learn a good lesson," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told a news conference. "I pay my compliments to the League, the PD and all the parties that increased their vote". M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said he did not think the movement's disappointing showing was down to Di Maio. "United we have won and united we have lost," Di Battista said. "I don't think it's a question of who, but of what you do and how".