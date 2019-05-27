EC to send Italy letter over its debt

Brussels, May 27 - The Italian government is set to receive a letter by the end of the week from the European Commission requesting clarification on "significant factors" that have led to an increase in the State's public debt, sources said on Monday. Other EU member States, including Belgium, are set to get similar clarification requests, the sources said. Bloomberg reported that the Commission is considering proposing an infringement procedure for Italy over its 2018 debt on June 5. Bloomberg quoted sources as saying that the procedure could lead to a penalty of 3.5 billion euros.