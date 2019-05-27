Lunedì 27 Maggio 2019 | 19:38

Rome
Centre right's Cirio wins in Piedmont

Rome
Salvini says ready for post-vote meeting of govt bigwigs

Rome
M5S got a lesson in EU elections admits Di Maio

Brussels
EC to send Italy letter over its debt

Palermo
Teacher suspended over pupils' Salvini presentation returns

Rome
Centre-right's Cirio projected to get 50% in Piedmont

Rome
PD out to be alternative to 'dangerous' govt - Zingaretti

Rome
M5S will get down to work after EU election -Di Maio

Vatican City
Fear of migrants risks making us racist - pope

The word 'prosumer' might soun
We're all set to become 'prosumers'

Rome
Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

IL FUTURO
Bari, tre innesti top per il super attaccoEsterni, i nomi sono Insigne e Ciciretti

Bari, tre innesti top per il super attacco
PotenzaNel Potentino
Il caso di Banzi, ballottaggio con 900 votanti: ai 2 candidati 447 voti ciascuno

MateraEscursioni
In «mountain bike» da Bari alla Basilicata per scoprire i paesaggi

BrindisiLa storia a lieto fine
Marina di Fasano, bimba salva una tartaruga: curata e liberata in mare

TarantoIl caso
A Maruggio sindaco già eletto, o forse no

BariOperazione della Polizia
Bari, 12 chili di marijuana in scatole per elettrodomestici; in cella albanese

FoggiaI dati
Europee, nei paesi foggiani del Premier Conte vince il M5S

LecceIl caso in Salento
Novoli, sbagliano il nome del candidato sindaco: sulla scheda un "De" in più

BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Focaccia barese la più buona d'Italia: premiata al Fico di Bologna

Riflettori puntati sui capoluoghia Bari sei candidati sindacoSfide a Foggia, Lecce e Potenza

Bari, per Decaro vittoria bis: oltre 60%. La diretta
Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito
Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi
Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Palermo

Teacher suspended over pupils' Salvini presentation returns

Women greeted with red roses from students

Teacher suspended over pupils' Salvini presentation returns

Palermo, May 27 - A teacher who was suspended from a Palermo high-school after some of her students compared Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's security decree to the Fascist racial laws returned to work on Monday. Rosa Maria Dell'Aria was greeted with 15 red roses from her pupils at the Vittorio Emanuele III school, one for each day of her suspension. "Today is a beautiful day," Dell'Aria said. "I'm so happy to return to school with my students. "I'll keep teaching my kids to grow, to reflect, to not be indifferent and to take care of others".

