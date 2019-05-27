Teacher suspended over pupils' Salvini presentation returns

Palermo, May 27 - A teacher who was suspended from a Palermo high-school after some of her students compared Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's security decree to the Fascist racial laws returned to work on Monday. Rosa Maria Dell'Aria was greeted with 15 red roses from her pupils at the Vittorio Emanuele III school, one for each day of her suspension. "Today is a beautiful day," Dell'Aria said. "I'm so happy to return to school with my students. "I'll keep teaching my kids to grow, to reflect, to not be indifferent and to take care of others".