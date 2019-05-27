M5S will get down to work after EU election -Di Maio

(see related stories on the European elections) Rome, May 27 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Monday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) will focus on working for the Italian people after getting a disappointing 17% of the vote in the European elections. "We were penalized by the high rate of abstention, especially in the south," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister. "Now we'll put our heads down and get to work". Di Maio added that the M5S remained central to the coalition government after its ally, the League, outdid it, getting over 34% of the vote. "From now on there'll be more attention to the local level," Di Maio said. The deputy premier has called a meeting of the M5S's lawmakers to be held later on Monday, sources said.