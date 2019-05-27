We're all set to become 'prosumers'

Lunedì 27 Maggio 2019 | 19:49

Rome
Centre right's Cirio wins in Piedmont

Rome
Salvini says ready for post-vote meeting of govt bigwigs

Rome
M5S got a lesson in EU elections admits Di Maio

Brussels
EC to send Italy letter over its debt

Palermo
Teacher suspended over pupils' Salvini presentation returns

Rome
Centre-right's Cirio projected to get 50% in Piedmont

Rome
PD out to be alternative to 'dangerous' govt - Zingaretti

Rome
M5S will get down to work after EU election -Di Maio

Vatican City
Fear of migrants risks making us racist - pope

Rome
Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

IL FUTURO
Bari, tre innesti top per il super attaccoEsterni, i nomi sono Insigne e Ciciretti

Bari, tre innesti top per il super attacco
PotenzaNel Potentino
Il caso di Banzi, ballottaggio con 900 votanti: ai 2 candidati 447 voti ciascuno

MateraEscursioni
In «mountain bike» da Bari alla Basilicata per scoprire i paesaggi

BrindisiLa storia a lieto fine
Marina di Fasano, bimba salva una tartaruga: curata e liberata in mare

TarantoIl caso
A Maruggio sindaco già eletto, o forse no

BariOperazione della Polizia
Bari, 12 chili di marijuana in scatole per elettrodomestici; in cella albanese

FoggiaI dati
Europee, nei paesi foggiani del Premier Conte vince il M5S

LecceIl caso in Salento
Novoli, sbagliano il nome del candidato sindaco: sulla scheda un "De" in più

BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Focaccia barese la più buona d'Italia: premiata al Fico di Bologna

Riflettori puntati sui capoluoghia Bari sei candidati sindacoSfide a Foggia, Lecce e Potenza

Bari, per Decaro vittoria bis: oltre 60%. La diretta
Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito
Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi
Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Energy sector changes will see consumers become producers

The word 'prosumer' might sound strange to most people at the moment, but it is set to become an everyday term in the next few decades in Brazil due to the changes taking place in energy sector. 'Prosumer' is a combination of the words 'producer' and 'consumer'. At the moment most Brazilians are energy consumers as they are obliged to buy electricity. At the same time, however, the opportunities to install solar, wind and biomass systems are growing, both for residential and industrial complexes. Brazilian law has allowed a person to generate electricity at home and put it into the electricity grid since 2012. REN 482/2012 created the legal statute for this type of energy generation, creating a system to reimburse the electricity. The law was applied in 2017 but experts say that new legislation is necessary and inevitable for the sector. "The regulation in Brazil is pretty mature, but some adjustments are still needed," said Antonia Sonia Alves Cardoso Diniz of the Minas Gerais Pontifical University. Joao Manoel Losada Moreira of the Federal University of the Sao Paulo Metropolitan Area (UFABC), meanwhile, argues the 'prosumer' phenomenon "is a reality that already exists" and is unstoppable. "Today people living in a residential property are electricity buyers, but in the future they will become energy generators," he told ANSA. "And then the electricity company will become the buyer, just offering an energy-transmission service. "This outlook requires a total overhaul of the system, which must be carried out in a coordinated way, so that electricity companies do not have trouble staying afloat". Moreira said that this problem is the "predominant issue" in the energy sector as it "involves economic, technical and regulatory elements". "If individual production is stimulated, everyone can become a electricity producer, but the market would suffer from overproduction," the professor said. "That's why the process is slow, because it has to be". The current legislation does not allow individuals to sell the energy they produce, only to exchange it with an electricity company. A user can only receive credits from a local electricity company for the excess energy produced from renewable or hydro sources. The rules could be updated by the end of the year, according to Brazil's National Agency for Electrical Energy (ANEEL). With all this debate and all these changes, the concept of the 'prosumer' was at the centre of many conversations at the IX Congress of Clean and Renewable Technologies for Energy Generation at Feira Ecoenergy in Sao Paulo May 21-23. In the past the event, organised by Cipa Fiera Milano, was called "Ener Solar + Brasil" but the growing interest in the energy sector saw it get renamed as "Ecoenergy". The fair teams up with five other sectors, devoted to combustible gases, liquids and solids, geothermal energy and hydroelectricity, on top of the existing ones devoted to GTDC (generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization), biomass, wind energy and solar energy. "The Brazilian market is hot," concluded Antonia Sonia Alves Cardoso Diniz. "One of the reasons is the increasing need to complement hydroelectric plants. "We are at the end of the rainy season, with water reserves in the south-east at 40% of their usual level of accumulated water. "It us necessary to find other sources of energy, including solar".

