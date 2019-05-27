Lunedì 27 Maggio 2019 | 13:24

Rome
Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

Rome
Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

Turin
FCA proposes merger to Renault

Milan
League win is mandate to seek changes to EU rules - Salvini

Rome
Salvini's League triumphs in European elections

Ceresole Reale
Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse

Rome
Italy must have primary role in nominations Conte tells Tusk

Novara
Mum, partner probed over small child's death

Rome
Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Rome

Rome
Head of goddess found during Rome Capitoline Hill dig

Rome
Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

Bellinazzo.: "Il Bari in serie A un affareVarrebbe tra i 70 e gli 80 milioni di euro"

MateraDalla Polizia
Matera, estorce soldi a professionista o lo aggredisce: 50enne arrestato e scarcerato

PotenzaNo all'archiviazione
Tempa rossa, il mistero del suicidio dell'ex generale: riaperto il caso

BariOperazione della Polizia
Bari, 12 chili di marijuana in scatole per elettrodomestici; in cella albanese

TarantoMaltrattamenti
Ginosa, botte e ingiurie alla convivente: in carcere un 25enne

FoggiaI dati
Europee, nei paesi foggiani del Premier Conte vince il M5S

LecceIl caso in Salento
Novoli, sbagliano il nome del candidato sindaco: sulla scheda un "De" in più

BatIn piazza
Canosa, incendiata auto di avvocato ex assessore regionale

BrindisiMala sanità
«Ceglie Messapica, cala il silenzio sull'ospedale»

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Europee, in Puglia M5S primo partito al 26%, Lega avanza al 25%, Pd terzo. Basilicata, pentastellati al 29,6%. Gli eurodeputati. Tutti i dati e preferenze

Focaccia barese la più buona d'Italia: premiata al Fico di Bologna

Europee, gli exit poll: Lega primo partito
Pd avanti al M5S, seguono Fi e Fdi
Puglia e Basilicata, al via gli scrutini

Decaro a Salvini: «Ministro noi siamo terroni ma non siamo trimoni»

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi elettiGentile in forse, la Matera non ce la fa

Gli europarlamentari pugliesi eletti
Rome

Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

Brave Empoli regulated after giving giants a big scare

Rome, May 27 - Surprise package Atalanta and Inter Milan both booked their places in next year's Champions League with victories on the last day of the Serie A season on Sunday. Bergamo-based Atalanta will be in Europe's premier club competition for the first time after coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 3-1 to secure a third-place finish. Inter ended the season fourth although they had to hang on through a dramatic final to beat a bravee Empoli side 2-1, condemning the Tuscan team to relegation to Serie B. Atalanta and Inter join champions Juventus, who lost 2-0 to Sampdoria at the weekend, and second-placed Napoli, who went down 3-2 at Bologna. Fifth-placed AC Milan and sixth-placed AS Roma will have to made do with playing in the Europa League next season despite beating SPAL 3-2 and Parma 2-1 respectively.

