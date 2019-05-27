Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots

Rome, May 27 - Surprise package Atalanta and Inter Milan both booked their places in next year's Champions League with victories on the last day of the Serie A season on Sunday. Bergamo-based Atalanta will be in Europe's premier club competition for the first time after coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 3-1 to secure a third-place finish. Inter ended the season fourth although they had to hang on through a dramatic final to beat a bravee Empoli side 2-1, condemning the Tuscan team to relegation to Serie B. Atalanta and Inter join champions Juventus, who lost 2-0 to Sampdoria at the weekend, and second-placed Napoli, who went down 3-2 at Bologna. Fifth-placed AC Milan and sixth-placed AS Roma will have to made do with playing in the Europa League next season despite beating SPAL 3-2 and Parma 2-1 respectively.