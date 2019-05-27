League win is mandate to seek changes to EU rules - Salvini

(see related story on European elections) Milan, May 27 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said his League party's stunning performance in the European elections was a mandate for Italy to seek to change the EU's budget rules. He also said that the victory will not tempt him to dump the coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and he promised that the executive would deliver big tax cuts soon. "A letter from the European Commission about our country's economy is on the way and I think that the Italian people have given a mandate to me and to the government to discuss revising these old, obsolete parameters," he said. Salvini has frequently criticised EU rules and has proposed Italy breaching the 3% deficit limit if it necessary to boost the economy and create jobs. He vowed to delivery a "positive fiscal shock" with the government's next budget law after repeatedly calling for acceleration on the pledge to bring in a two-tier flat tax on income. "There is the issue of the rules and the fiscal limits," Salvini said. "Reduction of the tax burden is a moral duty and it features in the contract of government". The League's strong showing and the disappointing performance of the M5S could change the dynamics within the ruling coalition. But Salvini ruled out talk of him causing Premier Giuseppe Conte's government to collapse. "I spoke to the premier," he said. "I reiterate that the League is loyal to the contract (of government) and the government has never been in question".