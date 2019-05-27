Salvini's League triumphs in European elections

Rome, May 27 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party was the big winner in Italy in the European elections, winning around 34% of the vote. Support for fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) dropped to about 17%, around half the level it registered in last year's general election. The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which slumped to its worst-ever showing in the 2018 general election, came second with over 22% of the vote. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia was under the 10% mark with around 8.7% of the vote. The rightwing Brothers of Italy (FDI) party got over 6% and was the only other group to cross the 5% threshold to win representation in the new European Parliament.