Salvini's League triumphs in European elections

Soccer: Atalanta, Inter land Champions League slots
Europee, in Puglia M5S primo partito al 26%, Lega avanza al 25%, Pd terzo. Basilicata, pentastellati al 29,6%. Gli eurodeputati. Tutti i dati e preferenze
Rome
27 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 27 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party was the big winner in Italy in the European elections, winning around 34% of the vote. Support for fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) dropped to about 17%, around half the level it registered in last year's general election. The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which slumped to its worst-ever showing in the 2018 general election, came second with over 22% of the vote. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia was under the 10% mark with around 8.7% of the vote. The rightwing Brothers of Italy (FDI) party got over 6% and was the only other group to cross the 5% threshold to win representation in the new European Parliament.
