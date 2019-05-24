Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse
Ceresole Reale
24 Maggio 2019
Ceresole Reale, March 24 - Russia's Ilnur Zakarin won the 13th stage of the 2019 Giro d'Italia on Friday, the first one in the Alps, after breaking away from Spain's Mikel Nieve a few kilometres from the finish line. Slovenia's Jan Polanc kept the pink leader's jersey after the 198km stage from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale.
