Mum, partner probed over small child's death

Novara, May 24 - The mother of small child who was found to be dead when he arrived at a hospital in the northern town of Novara on Thursday has been put under investigation along with her partner. The pair used the right to remain silent in questioning. Prosecutors have opened a homicide probe into the death of the one-year-old. "We are still at the preliminary stage of the investigation and it is too early to formulate specific accusations," said Novara prosecutor Marilinda Mineccia, adding that investigators were waiting for the result of autopsy tests.