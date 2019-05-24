Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Rome

Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, assalto a gazebo Lega: denunciati 5 uomini e 2 donne di area anarchica
i più letti
Rome
24 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 24 - British royal Prince Harry was at the Roma Polo Club on Friday to take part in the Sentebale Cup, an fund-and-awareness-raising event for the eponymous charity that supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su