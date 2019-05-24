Head of goddess found during Rome Capitoline Hill dig

Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse
Rome
24 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 24 - Archaeologists working on a dig on Rome's Capitoline Hill, where the city's historic city hall is located, on Friday found the head of a goddess that was part of a marble statue dating back to the time of the Roman empire. The find is said to be in excellent condition. "Rome surprises and excites you every day," said Mayor Virginia Raggi on Facebook.
