Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, assalto a gazebo Lega: denunciati 5 uomini e 2 donne di area anarchica
i più letti
Rome
24 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 24 - A baby girl who was born by Caesarean section after her mother was knocked down by hit-and-run driver on Thursday is in a critical condition in Turin's Sant'Anna hospital. Her condition, however, has improved slightly, doctors said. "She has opened her eyes and started to suck," said Dr Daniele Farina, the head of the hospitals neonatal department. "Nevertheless, the situation is critical". The baby's 19-year-old mother suffered a broken collarbone.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su