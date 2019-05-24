Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

Rome, May 24 - A baby girl who was born by Caesarean section after her mother was knocked down by hit-and-run driver on Thursday is in a critical condition in Turin's Sant'Anna hospital. Her condition, however, has improved slightly, doctors said. "She has opened her eyes and started to suck," said Dr Daniele Farina, the head of the hospitals neonatal department. "Nevertheless, the situation is critical". The baby's 19-year-old mother suffered a broken collarbone.