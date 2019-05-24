Salvini says he'd 'reason' with Merkel, Macron if necessary

Rome, May 24 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he was not against holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron even though his vision for the future of Europe is very different. "If necessary I will reason with Merkel and with Macron," Salvini told Rtl radio ahead of the European elections on Sunday, when the League is expected to win more votes than any other Italian party. "I have to defend the right to work and to life of the Italian people... Obviously, the Europe that I want to change is that of Macron and Merkel".