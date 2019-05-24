Sabato 25 Maggio 2019 | 05:35

Ceresole Reale
Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse

Rome
Italy must have primary role in nominations Conte tells Tusk

Novara
Mum, partner probed over small child's death

Rome
Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Rome

Rome
Head of goddess found during Rome Capitoline Hill dig

Rome
Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

Rome
Salvini says he'd 'reason' with Merkel, Macron if necessary

Rome
IOC praises Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Vatican City
Listen to young climate strikers says Vatican

Genoa
Probe in Genoa protest and how it was policed

Rome
Salvini, Di Maio spar as campaign wraps up

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Bellinazzo.: "Il Bari in serie A un affareVarrebbe tra i 70 e gli 80 milioni di euro"

Speciale Elezioni 2019
Comunali, Decaro: «La nostra è una storia straordinaria: Bari è più moderna e europea»

PotenzaAuto e motori
Melgi, record in Fca: è stata prodotta la 500millesima Fiat 500 X

TarantoA Grottaglie
Non si ferma all'alt e investe un poliziotto: arrestato 46enne

LecceL'episodio domenica scorsa
Lecce, assalto a gazebo Lega: denunciati 5 uomini e 2 donne di area anarchica

BatNella Bat
Andria: molestie sessuali e foto osé a bimbo di 11 anni, arrestato 22enne

FoggiaL'incidente
Gargano, camion vola giù da scarpata e va a fuoco: conducente vivo per miracolo

BrindisiLa segnalazione
Brindisi: cous-cous a mensa, i genitori protestano

MateraSanità
Ospedale Tinchi, il nuovo assessore si vergogna: non è dignitoso

Rome

Salvini says he'd 'reason' with Merkel, Macron if necessary

But I want to change their Europe says League leader

Rome, May 24 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he was not against holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron even though his vision for the future of Europe is very different. "If necessary I will reason with Merkel and with Macron," Salvini told Rtl radio ahead of the European elections on Sunday, when the League is expected to win more votes than any other Italian party. "I have to defend the right to work and to life of the Italian people... Obviously, the Europe that I want to change is that of Macron and Merkel".

