IOC praises Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Rome, May 24 - The International Olympic Committee on Friday gave rich praise to a joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in an evaluation commission report released on Friday. "The key elements for any successful Games include a clear vision aligned with existing long-term development goals, a solid venue masterplan, firm support from all sectors of society and the best possible athlete experience," the report said. "Milan-Cortina 2026 meets all these criteria". The Italian bid is up against competition from Swedish capital Stockholm. "The candidature is driven by the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and has the unified backing of the Italian sports movement, the private sector and national, regional and city governments - providing a solid foundation for delivery of the Games," the IOC said. "The latest IOC poll, conducted in March 2019, found 83% support in Italy, 87% in Milan, 81% in Lombardy and 80% in Veneto, demonstrating the public's enthusiasm for the project".