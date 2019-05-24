Listen to young climate strikers says Vatican

Vatican City, May 24 - The Vatican on Friday called on international leaders to listen to the young people in Italy and around the world who staged the latest in a a series of school strikes on Friday calling for action to address the climate crisis. "We need to appeal to political leaders to be far more courageous and to listen to the dramatic cry raised by the scientific community and the climate youth movement," said Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. "Their frustration and anger towards our generation is clear. We risk robbing them of their future," added Turkson in a message on the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis's environmental encyclical, Laudato Si'. Students marched in Rome and many other cities as part of the Fridays for Future protests. "Today we are taking to the streets to change the system that it taking us towards climate disaster," said Giacomo Cossu, the national coordinator of the Rete della Conoscenza (Awareness Network).