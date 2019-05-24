Probe in Genoa protest and how it was policed

Genoa, May 24 - Genoa prosecutors said Friday that they have opened a probe into violent protests in the northern city on Thursday and how they were policed. Daily newspaper La Repubblica says that one of its reporters, Stefano Origone, suffered injuries, including two broken fingers and a broken rib, when he was hit by an officer with a baton while covering the news. "It is absurd that such things happen," said Genoa chief prosecutor Francesco Cozzi. The clashes took place whole police were trying to stop protesters reaching a rally staged by far-right party CasaPound.