Sabato 25 Maggio 2019 | 05:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ceresole Reale
Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse

Giro: Zakarin wins 13th stage, Polanc keeps pink jerse

 
Rome
Italy must have primary role in nominations Conte tells Tusk

Italy must have primary role in nominations Conte tells Tusk

 
Novara
Mum, partner probed over small child's death

Mum, partner probed over small child's death

 
Rome
Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Rome

Prince Harry plays in charity polo match in Rome

 
Rome
Head of goddess found during Rome Capitoline Hill dig

Head of goddess found during Rome Capitoline Hill dig

 
Rome
Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

Baby born after mum knocked down is in critical condition

 
Rome
Salvini says he'd 'reason' with Merkel, Macron if necessary

Salvini says he'd 'reason' with Merkel, Macron if necessary

 
Rome
IOC praises Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

IOC praises Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

 
Vatican City
Listen to young climate strikers says Vatican

Listen to young climate strikers says Vatican

 
Genoa
Probe in Genoa protest and how it was policed

Probe in Genoa protest and how it was policed

 
Rome
Salvini, Di Maio spar as campaign wraps up

Salvini, Di Maio spar as campaign wraps up

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Bellinazzo.: "Il Bari in serie A un affareVarrebbe tra i 70 e gli 80 milioni di euro"

Bellinazzo: «Bari in serie A un affare tra i 70 e gli 80 mln di euro»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Speciale Elezioni 2019Verso il voto
Comunali, Decaro: «La nostra è una storia straordinaria: Bari è più moderna e europea»

Comunali, Decaro: «La nostra è una storia straordinaria: Bari è più moderna e europea»

 
PotenzaAuto e motori
Melgi, record in Fca: è stata prodotta la 500millesima Fiat 500 X

Melfi, record in Fca: è stata prodotta la 500millesima Fiat 500 X

 
TarantoA Grottaglie
Non si ferma all'alt e investe un poliziotto: arrestato 46enne

Non si ferma all'alt e investe un poliziotto: arrestato 46enne

 
LecceL'episodio domenica scorsa
Lecce, assalto a gazebo Lega: denunciati 5 uomini e 2 donne di area anarchica

Lecce, assalto a gazebo Lega: denunciati 5 uomini e 2 donne di area anarchica

 
BatNella Bat
Andria: molestie sessuali e foto osé a bimbo di 11 anni, arrestato 22enne

Andria: molestie sessuali e foto osé a bimbo di 11 anni, arrestato 22enne

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Gargano, camion vola giù da scarpata e va a fuoco: conducente vivo per miracolo

Gargano, camion vola giù da scarpata e va a fuoco: conducente vivo per miracolo

 
BrindisiLa segnalazione
Brindisi: cous-cous a mensa, i genitori protestano

Brindisi: cous-cous a mensa, i genitori protestano

 
MateraSanità
Ospedale Tinchi, il nuovo assessore si vergogna: non è dignitoso

Ospedale Tinchi, nuovo assessore si vergogna: non è dignitoso

 

i più letti

Salento, a 5 anni violentato e bruciato con sigarette. Indagati padre e zio

Salento, a 5 anni violentato e bruciato con sigarette. Indagati padre e zio

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

Avigliano: famiglia adotta 3 bambini, 2 sono disabili

Avigliano: famiglia adotta 3 bambini, 2 sono disabili

Tumori, a S. Giovanni Rotondo isolate le «cellule camaleonte» nel sangue: base per diagnosi e cura

Cura tumori, a San Giovanni Rotondo isolate «cellule camaleonte» nel sangue

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Rome

Salvini, Di Maio spar as campaign wraps up

Coalition partners battling each other for votes

Salvini, Di Maio spar as campaign wraps up

Rome, May 24 - Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio continued to spar on Friday as they wrapped up the campaigns of their respective parties, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), ahead of Sunday's European elections. The leaders of the two parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition government have been engaged in some high-voltage tussles in recent weeks. There has even been talk of the government collapsing after the vote, although both party leaders have denied this. Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, said there was no question of the outcome of Sunday's vote changing the dynamics within the government to the detriment of the M5S. "The M5S has 36% of (the seats in) the Italian parliament, it has an absolute majority in the cabinet and that is the way things will stay," he said. Di Maio also called on Salvini to drop his proposal for the crime of abuse of office, a felony politicians are frequently accused of, to be scrapped or revised. He said this issue was not in the contract of government that the two parties signed last year. Di Maio also said his plans for a one-billion-euro package of addition aid for families should be approved next week, adding that the financial coverage for it had been identified. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, said the M5S will have to drop their resistance to a series of measures after the European elections. "I remain true and I'd like it if the other people were too," Salvini said. "I hope the noes become yeses from Monday onwards. "There should be no more noes to regional autonomy, to the flat tax (pledge), to the TAV (Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link), to the new security decree".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati