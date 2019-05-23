New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy

Rome, May 23 - Britain's Ambassador to Italy Jill Morris told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that she does not think it would be a good idea to hold another referendum on whether the UK should leave the European Union. "It would be a strategic mistake to ask the people to express themselves again," Morris said. "Not respecting the people's democratic decision would be highly damaging for our democracy. "It is the duty of government and parliament to implement this decision". Morris told the forum that a no-deal Brexit can be averted. "It would be the worst outcome for us and for everyone and we must do everything possible to avoid it," Morris said. "But unless there is an agreement or an alternative, that would be the result. "A no-deal Brexit would happen on October 31. "There is time to avoid it and the government is working on it. "The important thing is to exit (the EU) in the right way. "Obviously, the situation is highly fluid and we must wait for the results of the European elections". Morris said Brexit should not end ties between the UK and its European partners. "We want to maintain a deep, special relationship that would enable us to work as an ally close to the Union to continue to defend European values," she said.