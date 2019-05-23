Still time to avoid no-deal Brexit says British ambassador

Rome, May 23 - Britain's Ambassador to Italy Jill Morris told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that a no-deal Brexit can be averted. "It would be the worst outcome for us and for everyone and we must do everything possible to avoid it," Morris told the forum "But unless there is an agreement or an alternative, that would be the result. "A no-deal Brexit would happen on October 31. "There is time to avoid it and the government is working on it. "The important thing is to exit (the EU) in the right way. "Obviously, the situation is highly fluid and we must wait for the results of the European elections". Morris said Brexit should not end ties between the UK and its European partners. "We want to maintain a deep, special relationship that would enable us to work as an ally close to the Union to continue to defend European values," she said.